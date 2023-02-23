Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta Recall Affects 383,000 Vehicles

Tesla recalls 2016-2023 Model S, Model X, 2017-2023 Model 3 and 2020-2023 Model Y vehicles.

February 23, 2023 — Tesla is recalling more than 383,700 vehicles equipped with Full Self-Driving Beta (FSD Beta) software because the vehicles may have trouble with changes in posted speed limits or may not adequately account for the driver's adjustment of the vehicle's speed to exceed posted speed limits.

The Tesla self-driving recall includes 2016-2023 Model S, Model X, 2017-2023 Model 3 and 2020-2023 Model Y vehicles.

And according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration:

"The FSD Beta system may allow the vehicle to act unsafe around intersections, such as traveling straight through an intersection while in a turn-only lane, entering a stop sign-controlled intersection without coming to a complete stop, or proceeding into an intersection during a steady yellow traffic signal without due caution."

In August 2021, NHTSA opened an investigation into Tesla's Autopilot systems.

Autopilot is "a system characterized by Tesla as an SAE Level 2 driving automation system designed to support and assist the driver in performing the driving task) available in Tesla vehicles."

The investigation sought to determine why Tesla vehicles were crashing into stationary emergency vehicles such as police vehicles and firetrucks. Drivers typically reported Autopilot was engaged when the crash occurred.

However, safety regulators also said the investigation would look at similar crashes and how the Autopilot systems monitor drivers behind the wheels and how drivers engage (or disengage) with the task of driving.

Tesla says FSD Beta is an SAE Level 2 driver assistance feature that can provide steering and braking and acceleration support to the driver under certain operating limitations. However, all Level 2 systems depend on drivers to monitor and operate the vehicles whenever the features are activated.

In other words, the driver is required to stay engaged with the driving task and intervene to maintain the safe operation of the vehicle.

NHTSA says in "certain rare circumstances and within the operating limitations of FSD Beta," the feature could violate "local traffic laws or customs" during certain driving maneuvers.

"NHTSA requested that Tesla address these concerns by filing a recall notice. In the following days, NHTSA and Tesla met numerous times to discuss the Agency’s concerns and Tesla’s proposed over-the-air (“OTA”) improvements in response." — NHTSA

As of February 14, 2023, Tesla is aware of 18 warranty claims received between May 8, 2019, and September 12, 2022, that may be related to the self-driving conditions above. However, Tesla is not aware of any injuries or deaths.

Tesla FSD recall letters will be mailed in the middle of April 2023, but the "repairs" involve a simple over-the-air software update.

Tesla owners may contact Tesla at 877-798-3752 and refer to recall number SB-23-00-001.