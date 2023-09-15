Tesla Lawsuit Says Jyung Hahn Died in Defective Model 3

Wrongful death lawsuit says Hahn was killed in massive fire after the Tesla Model 3 malfunctioned.

September 15, 2023 — A Tesla Model 3 wrongful death lawsuit alleges the driver, Jyung Hahn, was killed in a crash caused by defects in the vehicle.

"This action arises out of the unimaginable suffering and ultimate death caused to Jyung Hoo Hahn when his defective and unreasonably dangerous 2020 Tesla Model 3...crashed and exploded, causing an inferno that led to his demise." — Tesla Model 3 lawsuit

At the time of his death, Mr. Hahn was a New Jersey resident.

The Tesla Model 3 crash occurred on March 12, 2022, as Mr. Hahn was driving on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Rockland County, New York.

The lawsuit alleges the Tesla "malfunctioned and collided with a tree," with the area of the driver-side rear door slamming into the tree and causing a fire.

The lawsuit doesn't allege what part of the Tesla malfunctioned before the vehicle crashed into the tree.

The lawsuit alleges Mr. Hahn survived the crash into the tree, but he was unable to escape from the Model 3 as the battery fire consumed the vehicle.

"The Subject Vehicle is defective in its design, manufacture, and warning and is not crashworthy, rendering the Subject Vehicle unreasonably dangerous for its designed and intended purposes." — Jyung Hahn lawsuit

According to state police who handled the Tesla crash, the cause of the crash appeared to be weather-related as the ground was wet and covered by snow.

The Jyung Hahn wrongful death lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York: Jiyoung Yoon v. Tesla Motors, Inc.

The plaintiff is represented by Morgan & Morgan.