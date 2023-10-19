Tesla Model X Recall Involves the Vehicle Controllers

Tesla recalls 58,000 SUVs because warning lights may not indicate low brake fluid levels.

October 19, 2023 — Tesla has recalled 58,000 Model X SUVs because the vehicle controllers may fail to detect low brake fluid and will not display a warning light.

The recalled 2021-2023 Tesla Model X SUVs can allegedly be repaired through an over-the-air software update which has already been released.

Tesla noticed the problem in September when several models weren't showing warning lights for low brake fluid levels. Engineers determined incorrect settings for the vehicle controllers.

Tesla says the vehicle controller that detects the sensor voltage that indicates brake fluid levels may not have a sufficient threshold range at low fluid levels.

More than 3,000 of the recalled Model X vehicles are in Canada.

Tesla is not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the Model X problem.

Software release 2023.32.7 began deploying over-the-air on September 28, 2023.

For Model X vehicles operating FSD Beta software releases, the update will be included in an upcoming regularly scheduled FSD Beta software release.

Tesla will mail Model X recall letters December 12, 2023.

Tesla Model X owners with questions should call 877-798-3752. Tesla's number for this recall is SB-23-00-005.