Tesla Model Y Steering Wheels May Detach

Tesla recalls about 140 SUVs that may have loose steering wheel fasteners.

June 3, 2023 — About 140 Tesla Model Y SUVs have steering wheels that may detach from the steering columns if the steering wheel fasteners are loose.

This could cause the steering wheel to disconnect from the steering column and cause a driver a bit of a problem steering the vehicle.

Tesla says the fasteners in 2022-2023 Model Y SUVs may not have been properly torqued during manufacturing, but the automaker isn't aware of any steering wheels that completely fall off the steering columns.

A Tesla Model Y driver should pay attention to any strange noise or play in the steering wheel.

Tesla Model Y recall letters will be mailed July 28, 2023, and Tesla service centers will inspect and possibly replace the steering wheel fasteners.

Tesla Model Y owners with questions should call 877-798-3752.

Tesla's recall number is SB-23-32-001.