Tesla Pyrotechnic Battery Disconnect Causes Recall

Danger of electrical shock in crash leads Tesla to recall 2023 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.

June 27, 2023 — Tesla has recalled 26 model year 2023 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles because the pyrotechnic battery disconnects may be defective.

Tesla says a faulty pyrotechnic battery disconnect may not isolate the high-voltage battery after a crash or a fault detection.

This increases the odds of getting shocked.

Tesla will replace the pyrotechnic battery disconnects once recall letters are mailed August 15, 2023.

Tesla Model 3 and Model Y owners may call 877-798-3752 and ask for information about recall number SB-23-16-005.