Toyota Camry and Camry Hybrid Wheels May Fall Off

Toyota says about 300 cars may have very loose lug nuts that can detach.

June 20, 2023 — A Toyota Camry and Camry Hybrid lug nut recall involves about 300 cars with wheels that may fall off the cars.

Owners are warned not to drive the cars until repairs are performed by dealerships.

The 2023 Toyota Camry and 2023 Toyota Camry Hybrid cars may have severely under-tightened lug nuts that at low mileage can loosen and detach.

Toyota didn't announce details about the Camry loose lug nuts, but dealers will need to tighten the lug nuts to specifications. And any damage will be repaired for free.

Toyota is contacting owners now, but Camry and Camry Hybrid owners may call 800-331-4331.