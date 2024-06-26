Two 2024 Tesla Cybertruck Recalls Involve 23,000 Electric Trucks

Loose trim and windshield wiper motor failures cause recall of 23,000 Tesla Cybertrucks.

June 26, 2024 — Two Tesla Cybertruck recalls have been announced for more than 23,000 model year 2024 Cybertrucks to repair two different problems.

2024 Tesla Cybertruck Recall — Cosmetic Applique

According to Tesla, the Cybertruck is equipped with a cosmetic applique along the outside of the trunk bed trim and called the sail applique.

Adhesive is used to attach the applique to the truck, but the sail applique can become loose or separate from the Cybertruck.

About 11,400 Cybertrucks are affected by the recall.

A Cybertruck driver should be aware of noise inside the cabin, or a driver may notice if the applique is loose or separating from the vehicle.

Tesla service technicians will apply adhesion promoter and pressure sensitive tape, or the applique may need to be replaced if it's missing.

Tesla Cybertruck recall letters are expected to be mailed August 18, 2024.

Owners of 2024 Cybertrucks may contact Tesla at 877-798-3752 and refer to recall number SB-24-12-006.

2024 Tesla Cybertruck Recall — Windshield Wipers

Nearly 11,800 Tesla Cybertrucks are equipped with windshield wiper motors that may fail from electrical problems.

"On affected vehicles, the front windshield wiper motor controller may stop functioning due to electrical overstress to the gate driver component."

Tesla learned about the windshield wiper problem in February, so technicians collected 20 wiper motors for engineers and suppliers to study.

Tesla discovered excessive electrical current to the component (12U2 gate driver) damaged the wiper motor.

Tesla service will replace the windshield wiper motors once recall letters are mailed August 18, 2024.

Owners may contact Tesla customer service at 877-798-3752.