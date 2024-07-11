Alfa Romeo Recalls Giulia and Stelvio Over Wrong Tire Information

Alfa Romeo Recalls 9,700 Giulia and Stelvio vehicles, tire size and pressure info is wrong.

July 11, 2024 — About 9,700 Alfa Romeo vehicles are recalled because the tire placards and labels have the wrong tire size and pressure information.

Recalled are 2017-2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia and 2021-2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio vehicles that don't comply with federal regulations.

Nearly 700 of the Alfa Romeo vehicles are recalled in Canada.

Alfa Romeo recall letters are expected to be mailed August 22, 2024, and dealerships will apply correct tire placards and manufacturer overlay labels.

Alfa Romeo may contact FCA at 800-853-1403 and use Alfa Romeo recall number 81B.