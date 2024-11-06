Another Chevy Bolt Battery Fire Recall

Chevrolet Bolt battery fire recall necessary for 110 previously recalled in 2021.

November 6, 2024 — Chevy Bolt battery fires are still an issue after years of actions by General Motors.

The proof is in this latest recall of about 110 Bolt EVs and Bolt EUVs which were previously recalled in August 2021.

The recall involves 2020-2022 Chevrolet Bolts with batteries that can catch fire because the installation of diagnostic software may have failed.

GM says a Bolt can catch fire when the battery is nearly or fully charged.

For these Chevy Bolt owners, it's back to this charging process.

"Set the Target Charge Level feature in their vehicle to limit the charge level to 90%, charge their vehicle more frequently, avoid depleting the battery to 70 miles range remaining, park outside after charging, and do not charge the vehicle indoors overnight."

Chevy Bolt battery fire recall letters will be mailed December 16, 2024, and dealers will again install advanced diagnostic software.

Chevrolet Bolt owners may contact the "Bolt EV Concierge Team" at 833-382-4389.

The Chevrolet Bolt battery fire recall number for this recall is N242470160.