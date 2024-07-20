Arizona Files Lawsuit Over Ram 2500 and 3500 Diesel Emissions

Arizona attorney general files lawsuit alleging Ram trucks have illegal emissions defeat devices.

July 20, 2024 — The Arizona attorney general has filed a lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler and engine manufacturer Cummins by accusing the companies of selling illegal Ram 2500 and Ram 3500 diesel trucks to more than 23,600 Arizona residents.

Attorney General Kris Mayes contends 2013-2019 Ram 2500 and Ram 3500 trucks with 6.7-liter engines were sold with illegal emissions defeat devices.

The attorney general alleges the Ram diesel trucks were falsely advertised as "super clean" and friendly to the environment, emitting low super clean emissions.

According to the Arizona lawsuit, consumers were tricked into buying the Ram trucks which were supposed to be more powerful and efficient than gasoline powered trucks.

Arizona Ram truck owners allegedly paid a premium for vehicles that harmed the environment and weren't even legal to sell.

“By promoting their vehicles as eco-friendly while secretly violating emissions standards, Cummins and FCA have betrayed the trust of Arizonans and violated our state’s consumer protection laws. I am committed to holding these companies accountable and ensuring that justice is served for the people of Arizona." — Attorney General Mayes

The alleged diesel emissions defect devices were installed to fool emissions testing conducted by the Environmental Protection Agency.

If a truck cannot pass those tests, it cannot be marketed or sold in Arizona.

The attorney general asserts FCA and Cummins knew the Ram trucks were equipped with defect devices and allegedly knew without breaking regulations the Ram 2500 and 3500 trucks couldn't be sold.

The Ram trucks allegedly emit illegal levels of nitrogen oxides which contribute to smog and health problems in Arizona.

Chrysler and Cummins recently agreed to settle a Ram 2500 and 2500 emissions class action lawsuit for owners of 2013-2015 diesel trucks. However, the lawsuit does not include Arizona customers.