Ram Diesel Emissions Lawsuit Settlement Preliminarily Approved

Class action lawsuit includes Ram 2500 and Ram 3500 with Cummins 6.7-liter diesel engines.

July 16, 2024 — A Ram diesel emissions class action lawsuit has been preliminarily approved for certain owners of Ram 2500 and Ram 3500 trucks equipped with Cummins diesel engines.

Both Chrysler and Cummins are named as defendants in the diesel emissions class action lawsuit.

Chrysler denies all allegations in the class action lawsuit but decided to settle after seven years in court due to the "substantial expense, inconvenience, burden and disruption of continued litigation."

The original class action lawsuit was filed in 2017 and included hundreds of thousands of Fiat Chrysler (FCA) Ram trucks in the U.S. equipped with Cummins 6.7-liter diesel engines.

The Fiat Chrysler (FCA) and Cummins diesel engine lawsuit alleges 2013-2015 Ram 2500 and Ram 3500 trucks require expensive repairs, suffer from decreased gas mileage and emit illegal levels of emissions.

Some of the truck owners who sued claim they lost thousands of dollars because of the Ram 2500/3500 defects, and in some cases repairs performed by dealers caused a 25% reduction in fuel mileage.

Apparently, Ram 2500 and Ram 3500 diesel trucks are defective, but only if they were originally leased or sold in 16 states.

The settlement includes:

"All persons and entities who purchased or leased a new 2013, 2014, or 2015 Dodge Ram 2500 or 3500 truck with Cummins Diesel between November 26, 2014 to July 13, 2016 in the following states: Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia, and Washington."

According to the Ram diesel lawsuit settlement, the 2013-2015 Ram 2500 and 3500 diesel trucks have selective catalytic reduction systems that did not perform as advertised.

In addition, the diesel lawsuit alleges the Ram trucks have two specific defects, what the lawsuit calls a “washcoat defect” and a “flash defect.”

The plaintiffs argued FCA should reimburse Ram customers the purchase price of their trucks, or recover the cost of overpayment of their trucks and the diminution in value of their Ram vehicles.

Ram Diesel Emissions Lawsuit Settlement

By agreeing to the Ram diesel settlement, Cummins will pay $4,800,000 and Chrysler will pay $1,200,000 into a fund to cover the cost of everything, including attorney fees and expenses.

The Ram and Cummins diesel settlement says the final amount to be paid to each truck customer will depend, "upon the fees, costs, and incentive awards approved by the Court, but is estimated to be approximately $100.40 per Eligible Truck."

The lawsuit was filed by these Ram owners who will receive $5,000 each from the diesel emissions settlement:

Jeremy Raymo, Forrest Poulson, Gary Gaster, Brendon Goldstein, Manuel Pena, John Reyes, Dennis Kogler, Clarence “Todd” Johnson, Stephen Zimmerer, Justin Sylva, Ian Hacker, Jason Gindele, James Blount, Luke Wyatt, Chris Wendel, Darin Ginther and Matt Baffunno.

According to the diesel settlement, the attorneys representing the plaintiffs are seeking at least $1,800,000.

The Ram diesel emissions lawsuit settlement final fairness hearing will be held October 10, 2024.

You will be contacted if your truck vehicle identification number shows you are a member of the class action.

The Ram diesel emissions lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan: Raymo, et al., v. FCA US LLC, and Cummins Inc.

The plaintiffs are represented by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, Carella, Byrne, Cecchi, Olstein, Brody & Agnello, P.C., Seeger Weiss LLP, and The Miller Law Firm, P.C.