BMW Integrated Brake Recall Issued a Second Time

Several BMW models recalled after an integrated brake recall was announced months ago.

October 25, 2024 — BMW braking and control problems have caused a recall of 11,500 vehicles that could lose their power brakes.

In addition, the antilock brake system (ABS) and dynamic stability control (DSC) system may malfunction.

BMW issued an integrated brake recall in February, and any of the following vehicles will need to be returned to dealerships for repairs.

2023-2024 BMW X1

2023-2024 BMW X5

2023-2024 BMW X6

2023-2024 BMW X7

2023-2024 BMW XM

2023-2024 BMW 530i

2023-2024 BMW i5

2023-2024 BMW 740i

2023-2024 BMW 760i

2023-2024 BMW i7

2023-2024 BMW 750e

The problem is the integrated brake system which may malfunction and result in a loss of power brake assist.

"Fully mechanical braking is not affected and is still available to slow and stop the vehicle. The emergency function of brake force distribution is also not affected and is available to help control vehicle stability. Also, the parking (emergency) brake would be automatically activated to aid in braking performance and help maintain vehicle stability and control." — BMW

A warning light and message will be illuminated in the instrument cluster if the problem occurs.

BMW expects to mail interim recall letters November 22, 2024, to warn owners about the problems. Then second recall letters will be mailed once dealerships have enough parts.

Dealers will replace the integrated brake modules.

BMW owners with questions should call 800-525-7417.