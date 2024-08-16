Cadillac LYRIQ Recall Says Brakes May Fail

More than 24,000 all-electric Cadillac LYRIQ all-wheel-drive SUVs need software updates.

August 16, 2024 — General Motors has recalled more than 24,000 of its all-electric Cadillac LYRIQ all-wheel-drive SUVs because drivers may lose the brakes.

Recalled are 2023-2024 Cadillac LYRIQ SUVs because the antilock brake systems (ABS) may activate unexpectedly and release brake pressure in the brake systems.

"In rare circumstances, during certain braking events on dry surfaces at speeds below 25 mph, the vehicle may exhibit overly sensitive anti-lock braking system (ABS) control. In these conditions, if ABS falsely activates and a specific sequence of wheel movements occurs, the vehicle’s ABS system will continue to release the braking pressure in the vehicle’s service brake system." — General Motors

GM opened an investigation in May following two reports of minor crashes caused by a loss of braking.

Cadillac LYRIQ recall letters are expected to be mailed September 23, 2024, and dealers will send an over-the-air electronic brake control module software update. However, an owner may also have a dealer perform the update.

More than 2,700 of the Cadillacs are recalled in Canada.

Cadillac LYRIQ owners may call 800-458-8006 or 844-EV-CADILLAC (844-382-2345).

The Cadillac LYRIQ recall number is N242453471.