Cadillac XT5 and XT6 Instrument Panel Recall Announced

General Motors recalls Cadillacs following 195 instrument panel complaints.

June 27, 2024 — Cadillac XT5 and XT6 instrument panel failures have caused a recall of more than 6,700 SUVs, but certain conditions must occur for instrument panels to fail.

The recalled 2023-2025 Cadillac XT5 and 2024-2025 Cadillac XT6 instrument panels may not illuminate when the hazard warning lights, high beams or turn signals are activated.

"Drivers may not be made aware that turn signals, hazard warning flashers or high-beam headlights are or remain unintentionally activated, potentially confusing or distracting pedestrians and other road users and increasing the risk of a crash." — General Motors

A GM engineer first discovered the problem in April on a 2024 Cadillac XT5, leading GM to open an investigation into why the driver information center display went dead. The automaker discovered 195 complaints about the Cadillac instrument panels filed between March 3, 2024, and June 5, 2024.

That was enough to convince GM to announce the Cadillac instrument panel recall, though no crashes or injuries have been reported.

Cadillac instrument panel recall letters will be mailed August 5, 2024, then dealerships will update the instrument panel software.

Cadillac XT5 and XT6 owners may call the automaker at 800-458-8006 and refer to instrument panel recall number N242447940.