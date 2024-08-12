Cracked wheels program includes 2015-2019 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 and 2017-2019 Corvette Grand Sport.

August 12, 2024 — Chevrolet Corvette cracked and bent wheels have been a problem for certain car owners and have caused General Motors to announce the Corvette Wheels Limited Special Reimbursement Program.

Included in the Corvette cracked wheel reimbursement program are 2015-2019 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 and 2017-2019 Corvette Grand Sport cars.

The program applies to former and current owners and lessees, but there are conditions that must be met.

You must provide documentation the cracked or bent wheel was not caused by impact damage or road hazard damage.

GM says the amount of reimbursement or other alternative remedy available under the program varies depending on whether the repair or replacement was performed by a GM dealer, the type of documentation provided and when the repair or replacement occurred.

Current and former Corvette owners and lessees may submit two different types of documentation that a cracked or bent wheel was not caused by impact damage or road hazard damage.

A 2015-2019 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 or 2017-2019 Corvette Grand Sport customer can use service records, receipts or invoices that say a wheel repair or replacement was performed for a bent or cracked wheel.

However, the documentation must "explicitly" say there was no impact damage or road hazard damage "such as cracks, punctures, cuts, snags, and breaks resulting from a pothole impact, curb impact, or from other objects, or words to the same effect."

A 2015-2019 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 or 2017-2019 Corvette Grand Sport customer may also submit a sworn statement under penalty of perjury by the owner or lessee "attesting that the vehicle received a wheel repair or replacement for a bent or cracked wheel and that, to the best understanding, knowledge, and belief of the owner or lessee, the wheel repair or replacement was performed for reasons other than damage caused by impact damage or road hazard damage."

However, according to the Corvette wheel program:

"You will not, however, be eligible to receive anything under the Program where there are service records, receipts, or invoices provided by GM, a GM-authorized dealer, or any other vehicle repair or servicing entity that explicitly state that a wheel repair or replacement was performed for reasons such as damage caused by impact damage or road hazard damage such as cracks, punctures, cuts, snags, and breaks resulting from pothole impact, curb impact, or from other objects, or words to the same effect."

If you paid to repair or replace a bent or cracked wheel on your 2015-2019 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 or 2017-2019 Corvette Grand Sport during the extended warranty period of 4 years/48,000 miles from the date the original warranty began, and you submit proof of payment with supporting evidence from a GM dealer, you will be reimbursed for 100% of your out-of-pocket payment(s) for wheel repair or replacement whether or not the wheel repair or replacement was performed at a GM dealer.

"However, if the out-of-pocket payment(s) exceed the cost of repair or replacement of a base OEM [original equipment manufacturer] Wheel, reimbursement will be limited to the cost of a repair or replacement of a base OEM Wheel." — Corvette wheel program

The deadline to file a Chevy Corvette cracked or bent wheel claim is January 25, 2025. Customers with questions may call 833-941-5297.

GM dealers should not be contacted about the Corvette wheels program. Only Analytics Consulting can assist you, so that's the company you will deal with regarding the extended warranty coverage and repair reimbursement program.

You can receive reimbursement only by submitting the reimbursement request form along with all required documents to Analytics Consulting.

And you must also sign a general release regarding legal matters.

Due to previous Corvette cracked wheel class action lawsuits, CarComplaints.com asked GM if the Corvette Wheels Limited Special Reimbursement Program is associated with a lawsuit settlement, but there has been no response from the automaker.

Read about class action lawsuits filed about Chevrolet Corvette cracked wheels: