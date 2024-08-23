Cruise Recall Issued After Driverless Cars Suddenly Braked

About 1,200 Cruise vehicles recalled after software problems caused braking problems.

August 23, 2024 — About 1,200 Cruise automated driving system (ADS) units are recall if equipped with software versions released prior to May 14, 2024.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened a Cruise investigation in December 2022 after receiving reports of problems with the automated driving systems.

Cruise self-driving vehicles were braking automatically without warning or simply stopped moving forward.

The problem is caused by software that may cause the vehicle to unexpectedly brake in cases where a vehicle or cyclist approaches the rear of the vehicle.

All the Cruise vehicles will have the software updated before released back on the roads.

Cruise's number for this recall is 24-01.