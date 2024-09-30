FCA Canada Recalls Caused a Lawsuit, But Not a Class Action

Appeals court rules lawsuit cannot be certified as a class action based on 24 FCA Canada recalls.

September 29, 2024 — FCA Canada recalls caused a huge proposed class action lawsuit which is no longer proposed after an appeals court ruled the Chrysler lawsuit won't be certified as a class action in Canada.

The FCA Canada lawsuit followed actions in the U.S. by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration against Chrysler regarding 23 recalls in the U.S. and a federal penalty of $105 million.

The FCA Canada lawsuit was filed by 2007 Jeep Liberty owner Corrine Kane who claims Chrysler didn't adequately repair vehicles involved in 24 FCA Canada recalls.

In addition to supposedly not properly repairing the vehicles for about 900,000 vehicle owners in Canada, the plaintiff asserts FCA didn't replace or repurchase the recalled vehicles.

Those FCA Canada recalls included these vehicles which are included in the lawsuit:

1993-1998; 2002-2008; 2011-2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2009; 2011-2014 Dodge Durango

2005-2006; 2009-2014 Dodge Ram

2008-2012 Dodge Ram 1500

2008-2014 Dodge Ram 2500

2008-2014 Dodge Ram 3500

2008-2015 Dodge Ram 4500

2008-2015 Dodge Ram 5500

2009 Chrysler Aspen

2006; 2009-2010 Dodge Dakota

2002-2007 Jeep Liberty

2008-2010 Chrysler Town and Country

2008-2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

2009-2010 Dodge Journey

2006-2008 Jeep Commander

2008 Dodge Magnum

2015 Chrysler 200

2008; 2011-2014 Chrysler 300

2011-2015 Dodge Challenger

2003-2004; 2013-2014 Dodge Viper

The proposed class action lawsuit alleges the FCA Canada recalls were announced for all sorts of problems and defects.

Braking problems

Transmission problems

Faulty alternators

Faulty rear axle pinion nuts

Defective fuel tanks and fuel systems

Faulty ball stud tie-rod assemblies

Wiring problems

Defective clutch interlock switches

Faulty airbags

Faulty door switches

Tire failure problems

The plaintiff says about 900,000 vehicle owners should be reimbursed for the purchase price of the vehicles and receive damages for diminished vehicle values. And every vehicle lessee should be given the right to terminate their lease.

The plaintiff also told the judge FCA Canada should pay damages for causing "anxiety and fear."

FCA Canada Recalls — No Class Action Lawsuit

The Saskatchewan Court judge denied to certify the FCA Canada lawsuit as a class action by finding there were too many separate and distinct claims among the 24 FCA Canada recalls.

The plaintiff appealed to the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal which upheld the earlier ruling about class action certification.

The appeals court found the lower court was correct by finding the claims were not common to justify a class action lawsuit. With the varied models and model years and the different problems which caused the 24 FCA Canada recalls, the appeals court ruled class action certification was out of the question.

In addition, the appeals court ruled plaintiff Corrine Kane could not represent about 900,000 vehicle customers because her personal claims were different than other Chrysler owners.

The FCA Canada recalls lawsuit was filed in the Court of Queen's Bench for Saskatchewan: Corrine Kane v. FCA US LLC, et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Merchant Law Group LLP.