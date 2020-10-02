Chrysler Canada Lawsuit Filed Over 24 Recalls

— A Fiat Chrysler Canada class action lawsuit alleges the automaker should pay damages related to 24 recalls of these models.
- 1993-1998; 2002-2008; 2011-2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2009; 2011-2014 Dodge Durango
- 2005-2006; 2009-2014 Dodge Ram
- 2008-2012 Dodge Ram 1500
- 2008-2014 Dodge Ram 2500
- 2008-2014 Dodge Ram 3500
- 2008-2015 Dodge Ram 4500
- 2008-2015 Dodge Ram 5500
- 2009 Chrysler Aspen
- 2006; 2009-2010 Dodge Dakota
- 2002-2007 Jeep Liberty
- 2008-2010 Chrysler Town and Country
- 2008-2010 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2009-2010 Dodge Journey
- 2006-2008 Jeep Commander
- 2008 Dodge Magnum
- 2015 Chrysler 200
- 2008; 2011-2014 Chrysler 300
- 2011-2015 Dodge Challenger
- 2003-2004; 2013-2014 Dodge Viper
Saskatchewan plaintiff Corrine Kane owns a 2007 Jeep Liberty and argues Fiat Chrysler (FCA US) failed to adequately fix defective vehicles in a reasonable time by repairing, replacing or repurchasing the vehicles.
The lawsuit follows a 2015 action by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) concerning 23 U.S. recalls which led to a $105 million penalty in the U.S.
According to the Canadian plaintiff, Chrysler vehicles suffered from these alleged defects.
- Braking problems
- Transmission problems
- Faulty alternators
- Faulty rear axle pinion nuts
- Defective fuel tanks and fuel systems
- Faulty ball stud tie-rod assemblies
- Wiring problems
- Defective clutch interlock switches
- Faulty airbags
- Faulty door switches
- Tire failure problems
The class action alleges those problems make the Chrysler vehicles too dangerous to operate.
According to the class action, each vehicle owner should be reimbursed for the purchase price of the vehicle and receive damages for diminished vehicle values. A lessee should be given the right to terminate their lease.
The plaintiff also claims customers should receive damages for expenses related to the defects and repairs, and should be paid for loss of use and enjoyment of their Chrysler vehicles.
In addition, damages should be paid for the trouble and time associated with the recalls and damages should also be paid for "anxiety and fear."
The FCA recalls class action lawsuit was filed in the Court of Queen's Bench for Saskatchewan: Corrine Kane v. FCA US LLC, et al.
The plaintiff is represented by Merchant Law Group LLP.