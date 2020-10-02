Chrysler Canada Lawsuit Filed Over 24 Recalls

Canadian Jeep owner claims multiple models should have been repaired or replaced.

October 1, 2020 — A Fiat Chrysler Canada class action lawsuit alleges the automaker should pay damages related to 24 recalls of these models.

1993-1998; 2002-2008; 2011-2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2009; 2011-2014 Dodge Durango

2005-2006; 2009-2014 Dodge Ram

2008-2012 Dodge Ram 1500

2008-2014 Dodge Ram 2500

2008-2014 Dodge Ram 3500

2008-2015 Dodge Ram 4500

2008-2015 Dodge Ram 5500

2009 Chrysler Aspen

2006; 2009-2010 Dodge Dakota

2002-2007 Jeep Liberty

2008-2010 Chrysler Town and Country

2008-2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

2009-2010 Dodge Journey

2006-2008 Jeep Commander

2008 Dodge Magnum

2015 Chrysler 200

2008; 2011-2014 Chrysler 300

2011-2015 Dodge Challenger

2003-2004; 2013-2014 Dodge Viper

Saskatchewan plaintiff Corrine Kane owns a 2007 Jeep Liberty and argues Fiat Chrysler (FCA US) failed to adequately fix defective vehicles in a reasonable time by repairing, replacing or repurchasing the vehicles.

The lawsuit follows a 2015 action by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) concerning 23 U.S. recalls which led to a $105 million penalty in the U.S.

According to the Canadian plaintiff, Chrysler vehicles suffered from these alleged defects.

Braking problems

Transmission problems

Faulty alternators

Faulty rear axle pinion nuts

Defective fuel tanks and fuel systems

Faulty ball stud tie-rod assemblies

Wiring problems

Defective clutch interlock switches

Faulty airbags

Faulty door switches

Tire failure problems

The class action alleges those problems make the Chrysler vehicles too dangerous to operate.

According to the class action, each vehicle owner should be reimbursed for the purchase price of the vehicle and receive damages for diminished vehicle values. A lessee should be given the right to terminate their lease.

The plaintiff also claims customers should receive damages for expenses related to the defects and repairs, and should be paid for loss of use and enjoyment of their Chrysler vehicles.

In addition, damages should be paid for the trouble and time associated with the recalls and damages should also be paid for "anxiety and fear."

The FCA recalls class action lawsuit was filed in the Court of Queen's Bench for Saskatchewan: Corrine Kane v. FCA US LLC, et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Merchant Law Group LLP.