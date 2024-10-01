Fiat 124 Spider Cars Recalled Due to Forceful Front Airbags

More than 17,000 cars are equipped with front airbags that may injure occupants.

October 1, 2024 — A Fiat 124 Spider recall has been announced because the front airbags may injure occupants instead of protect them.

The recall involves 2017-2020 Fiat 124 Spiders that have software errors in the airbag control modules.

This can cause the front airbags to deploy with too much force in a crash.

About 17,400 cars are recalled, not only because the problem is dangerous, but also because the cars violate federal safety standards regarding neck injuries.

Chrysler learned about the airbag control module problem from Mazda in July.

In a crash, a dual stage airbag deployment may occur instead of the expected single stage airbag deployment.

About 1,600 of the Fiat 124 Spider cars are recalled in Canada.

Fiat Chrysler dealers will update the airbag control module software once recall letters are mailed November 7, 2024.

Fiat 124 Spider owners may call FCA at 800-853-1403 and use recall number A3B.