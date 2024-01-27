Ford Escape Door Check Arm Weld Investigation Closed

Spot welds in the door check arm may fail causing door noise and other problems.

January 27, 2024 — A July 2023 Ford Escape and Escape Hybrid door investigation has been closed after Ford agreed to repair the door problems through customer satisfaction program 23B56.

The investigation includes more than 507,000 model year 2020-2021 Ford Escape and 2020-2021 Ford Escape Hybrid SUVs.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Adminstration, the Ford Escape door spot welds in the check arm attachment points may fail.

Ford Escape door problems include a latch that doesn't open or may not close, difficulty opening or closing the door, and in some cases a door that suddenly opens while driving.

Nearly 600 complaints have been filed alleging Escape front door problems, with some owners alleging the doors caused injuries.

"All these injuries were bumps/bruises from the door closing on occupants’ arms and legs while entering and exiting the vehicle." — NHTSA

Ford says the Escape door check arm system is to provide hold-open assistance at specific angles and to assist with door closing energy. However, it is separate from the door latching mechanism.

Ford Escape drivers should notice the problem because it gets progressively worse as time goes on, typically emitting a popping or snapping noise when opening or closing the front door.

According to NHTSA, continued use of the Escape door may result in "all welds separating and the bracket fully detaching from the door structure, which could lead to increased resistance in closing and opening the door, restrained window operation, and the door freely rotating when open."

NHTSA confirmed the problem typically won't trigger the door ajar warning system.

Ford previously notified dealers about special service message SSM 50150 regarding 2020-2021 Ford Escape cracked or broken spot welds in the left front door at the check arm attachment points in the door assembly.

In SSM 50150, Ford told its dealerships:

"The door assembly and door check arm replacement is the appropriate repair for this condition."

NHTSA closed its investigation because Ford Escape owners can detect the failure as it occurs and because of the low potential safety hazard to Escape drivers.

Ford also agreed to provide customer satisfaction program 23B56 to owners of 2020-2021 Ford Escapes and Escape Hybrids.

Ford plans on mailing Escape door notices in March 2024 explaining how Ford will provide a one-time repair as dealers inspect the door check arm welds for damage. Ford dealers will either provide a rivet plate to reinforce the existing door check arm, or the door will be replaced.

The repair will be based on how much damage is present.

In addition, Ford Escape customers will be eligible for reimbursement if they previously paid to repair the Escape door check arm weld problems.

CarComplaints.com will update our website when more is known about customer satisfaction program 23B56.