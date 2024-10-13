Honda Infotainment Lawsuit Says Speakers Make Popping Noise

Honda Pilot, Honda Passport, Honda Passport, and Honda Odyssey are allegedly defective.

October 13, 2024 — Honda popping and crackling speakers have caused an Ohio infotainment class action lawsuit which includes:

"All persons or entities who purchased or leased any 2020-2022 Honda Pilot (all except LX), 2020 Honda Passport (all except Sport), 2021-2022 Honda Passport, and 2020-2022 Honda Odyssey (all except LX) vehicles in the State of Ohio."

Jennifer Fausto and Sean Fausto purchased a new 2020 Honda Pilot Touring in August 2020, a vehicle they still own. The plaintiffs say the infotainment system has been defective since they purchased the vehicle.

The plaintiffs claim they tried seven times to get their vehicle repaired at a dealership.

In January 2021, Honda extended the warranties, and dealers had been issued several technical service bulletins about the problems. Then in June 2023, Honda recalled about 1.2 million vehicles that had troubles with the rearview camera images.

According to recall documents, the Media Oriented Systems Transport (MOST) communication coaxial cable was faulty. Terminals were deformed which caused poor or lost connections between the infotainment system audio display units and the vehicle cable connectors.

Honda said if the MOST communication is lost for more than 20 seconds, the rearview camera will fail when the vehicle is in REVERSE.

"The audio system may exhibit popping or crackling sounds and/or the display audio screen may flicker." — Honda

Honda dealers were told to install an improved MOST cable harness and a straightening cover over the vehicle cable connector to properly connect the audio display unit.

Honda also said owners who paid to have these repairs completed were eligible for reimbursement.

The Fausto's had the infotainment recall repair performed in February 2024, then months later filed this infotainment class action for more than $5 million.

The infotainment system allegedly diminishes the value of their 2020 Honda Pilot.

The plaintiffs contend they were damaged because the infotainment systems make crackling and popping noise. The lawsuit also alleges Honda knew the infotainment systems were defective when the vehicles were first sold.

The infotainment class action alleges Honda continues to benefit from its allegedly unlawful conduct by avoiding its warranty obligations.

And as repeated in every automotive class action lawsuit in the U.S.:

"Had Honda disclosed that the infotainment system in their vehicle was defective, the Fausto Plaintiffs would not have purchased the 2020 Honda Pilot or would have paid less for the vehicle."

The Honda infotainment and popping speaker lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California: Jennifer Fausto and Sean Fausto v. American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

The plaintiffs are represented by Lemberg Law, LLC.