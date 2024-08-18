Mazda Engine Problems Cause Class Action Lawsuit

Mazda SKYACTIV-G 2.5T engines are allegedly defective in the CX-5, CX-9 and Mazda6.

August 17, 2024 — Mazda SKYACTIV engine problems have caused a class action lawsuit which alleges customers cannot depend on their vehicles because the SKYACTIV-G 2.5T are defective.

The class action lawsuit includes 2019-2020 Mazda CX-5, 2016-2020 Mazda CX-9 and 2018-2020 Mazda6 vehicles equipped with SKYACTIV-G 2.5T engines.

According to the eight customers who filed the lawsuit, the Mazda SKYACTIV engines are defective and falsely advertised as safe and reliable.

The plaintiffs contend the SKYACTIV-G 2.5T engine problems cause coolant leaks and overheated engines that fail.

"Specifically, Plaintiffs allege that the engines in the Class Vehicles suffer from latent design, workmanship, and/or manufacturing defects in the Class Vehicles’ engines which undermine the structural integrity of the engine blocks around the cylinder heads and exhaust manifold joint." — Mazda SKYACTIV lawsuit

The engine coolant allegedly leaks into the cylinders, a problem Mazda has allegedly been aware of since at least 2015. The SKYACTIV cylinder heads allegedly crack and cause the Mazda vehicles to stall.

In addition, the class action alleges engine fires are possible, and coolant in the cylinders can cause oil dilution, corrosion and contamination. The SKYACTIV engine will allegedly lose power because of a faulty seal in the combustion chamber.

Mazda has no repair for the alleged engine problems and replaces defective engine parts with equally defective SKYACTIV parts. This means Mazda customers must experience repeated repairs that never fix the vehicles.

Mazda dealers also allegedly perform repairs that leave damage to other components which decreases the lifespans of the vehicles.

The class action also alleges dealerships are told by Mazda to tell vehicle owners their engine problems are repaired when they are not, concealing the SKYACTIV-G 2.5T defects. The plaintiffs argue this transfers the repair costs to vehicle owners, even when the Mazda vehicles are still under warranty.

The vehicles allegedly have decreased values because Mazda doesn't know how to repair the supposed SKYACTIV engine problems.

According to the SKYACTIV-G 2.5T engine class action lawsuit, owners and lessees cannot depend on their vehicles even after repairs have been performed by dealers.

The Mazda SKYACTIV engine lawsuit was filed by these customers:

Denise and Nathan Rohan / Oregon / 2016 Mazda CX-9

Sandra Yankow / Florida / 2018 Mazda CX-9

Ryan and Melody Kaufman / Michigan / 2018 Mazda CX-9

Meshullam Wallace / Texas / 2018 Mazda Mazda6

Calen and Tiffany Regnier / Washington / 2018 Mazda CX-9

The plaintiffs want Mazda, in part, to give up all profits from selling the vehicles, notify every customer and tell them the engines are defective, and Mazda should announce a recall to properly repair the vehicles.

The Mazda SKYACTIV engine class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California: Rohan, et al., v. Mazda Motor of America, Inc., et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Capstone Law APC, and Berger Montague PC.