Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 and GLE 450 Recalled For Airbag Problems

Mercedes recalls 12,000 GLE-Class vehicles to repair front airbag issues.

October 6, 2024 — Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 and GLE 450 front airbags may not deploy correctly because the front acceleration sensor wiring harnesses may be routed incorrectly.

Recalled are about 12,000 model year 2021-2022 Mercedes GLE 350 and 2021-2022 Mercedes GLE 450 vehicles that may need the wiring rerouted.

"In the event of a frontal impact, the wiring harness for the sensors might become damaged and might trigger a dual-stage frontal airbag deployment and not a single-stage deployment." — Mercedes

This could cause damage to an occupant from the airbag instead of protecting the person.

Mercedes says there will be no warning of a problem until an incident occurs.

Mercedes reviewed an internal crash test conducted in 2021 which resulted in a dual-stage airbag deployment rather than a single-stage deployment.

Engineers opened an investigation into the faulty test results and determined the wiring harness leading to the airbag acceleration sensor was not routed correctly in the subject vehicle.

More than 1,200 of the recalled Mercedes GLE vehicles are in Canada.

Mercedes GLE-Class recall letters are expected to be mailed November 26, 2024.

Owners with questions should call Mercedes-Benz at 800-367-6372.