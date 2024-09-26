Mercedes-Benz Infotainment System Recall Issued For Software Issues

Infotainment software errors can mess with the Mercedes automatic emergency braking system.

September 26, 2024 — Mercedes-Benz automatic emergency braking problems have caused a recall of about 2,200 of these vehicles in Canada and the U.S.

2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE-300 Convertible

2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE-300 Coupe

2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE-450 Convertible

2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE-450 Coupe

2024 Mercedes-Benz E-350

2024 Mercedes-Benz E-450 Station Wagon

2024 Mercedes-Benz E-450

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE-53 Coupe

Mercedes says the recall was issued because a software error in the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) infotainment system may deactivate certain systems, including the cross-traffic alert that applies the brakes automatically in certain driving situations.

Mercedes learned in November 2023 certain system tests discovered parking assistance systems were deactivating without warning.

The problem was investigated and testing indicated problems with the cross-traffic alert systems and automatic emergency braking systems.

Mercedes hasn't received any reports of warranty claims, crashes or injuries.

Recall letters are expected to be mailed November 12, 2024, but Mercedes will release an over-the-air (OTA) update to the infotainment system software and reset the parking control unit settings.

Mercedes-Benz owners with questions may call 800-367-6372.