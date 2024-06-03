Mercedes Recalls EQE and EQS Vehicles Over Loss of Power

Nearly 15,000 Mercedes-Benz vehicles need battery management system software updates.

June 3, 2024 — Mercedes-Benz has recalled nearly 15,000 EQE and EQS vehicles because the high-voltage batteries may suddenly shut down and cause the vehicles to lose power.

The problem is battery management system software in these vehicles.

2024 Mercedes-Benz EQE 350 4MATIC

2024 Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+

2024 Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 4MATIC

2024 Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 4MATIC

2024 Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+

2024 Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG EQE 53 4MATIC

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS 53 4MATIC

2023-2025 Mercedes-Benz EQE 350 4MATIC

2023-2025 Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+

2023-2025 Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 4MATIC

2023-2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 4MATIC

2023-2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+

2023-2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC

2024-2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS 680 4MATIC

2024-2025 Mercedes-Benz AMG EQE 53 4MATIC

Mercedes says:

"In this case, the contactors of the high-voltage battery might open, potentially resulting in a loss of propulsion without prior warning. As a consequence the risk of a crash might increase. When the vehicle comes to a standstill it can be restarted."

The driver will have no advance warning of a problem.

Mercedes investigated a Danish report in October 2023 about a warning message related to the high-voltage battery system.

In November 2023, another report described a similar incident from the U.S., leading engineers to believe there were faults in the battery management systems of the high-voltage batteries.

Mercedes says additional analysis showed if the battery management systems received an extraordinarily high volume of diagnostic requests from the vehicle’s control units, the module’s memory could be overloaded.

This will cause a reset of the battery control module.

Mercedes will mail recall letters July 23, 2024, and dealerships will update the battery management system software.

Mercedes-Benz owners may call 800-367-6372.