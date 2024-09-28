Mercedes S580 Recall Issued For Overheating Engines

Mercedes-Benz engine Camtronic system problems caused a vehicle fire.

September 28, 2024 — Mercedes-Benz engine Camtronic system problems can cause Mercedes S580 and Mercedes Maybach S580 engines to overheat and stall.

Recalled are more than 27,000 model year 2021-2023 Mercedes-Benz S580 and Maybach S580 vehicles which need the engine control unit software updated.

In the event of a mechanical failure in the engine Camtronic system, the engine control unit software may cause the engine to overheat or stall.

According to the automaker:

"Mercedes-Benz AG, the manufacturer of Mercedes-Benz vehicles, has determined that on certain S-Class (223 platform) vehicles with a M176 8- cylinder gasoline engine with a cylinder deactivation feature, the lambda control in the Engine Control Unit software might not meet current production specifications."

In 2023 Mercedes noticed an increased number of field reports where vehicle owners complained their vehicles lost power, wouldn't start, and the check engine warning lights activated.

Mercedes investigated the reports and warranty data, and engineers looked at the various software versions installed in the vehicles.

Mercedes is aware one fire and 48 warranty claims, but no crash or injury reports.

Mercedes-Benz recall letters are expected to be mailed November 26, 2024, but owners can call Mercedes-Benz at 877-496-3691.