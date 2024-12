Prinx Chengshan Tire Recall Issued Over 'Snow' Tires

More than 540,000 tires are labeled with alpine symbols to indicate they can handle all snow weather

December 18, 2024 — More than 540,000 Prinx Chengshan tires are recalled in the U.S. because they are labeled as snow tires when they are not.

The recall involves Prinx Chengshan Fortune Tormenta and Prinx Hicountry tires sold as replacements snow tires.

The tires are labeled as snow tires but do not have sufficient traction to perform in all snow weather conditions and to meet the definition of a snow tire according to federal standards.

The tire company determined the tires were tested to European standards which allow the use of the alpine symbol on the sidewall.

Below is a list of affected tires. Prinx Chengshan tire recall letters will be mailed February 1, 2025, but the company hasn't announced if the tires will need to be replaced.

Tire owners with questions may call Prinx Chengshan at 310-205-8355, extension 109.

List of Recalled Prinx Chengshan "Snow" Tires