Ram 1500 and Jeep Wagoneer 5.7L eTorque Vehicles Are Stalling

About 80 complaints have caused an investigation into Jeep and Ram vehicles that stalled.

July 22, 2024 — A Jeep and Ram 5.7L Hemi eTorque investigation will try to determine why 2022 Ram 1500 and 2022 Jeep Wagoneer vehicles lose power and stall.

The 2022 Jeep Wagoneer and Ram 1500 vehicles are equipped with 5.7-liter Hemi eTorque mild hybrid system.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 80 complaints have been filed about the vehicles losing power and stalling while driving.

The Fiat Chrysler eTorque mild hybrid system converts the captured energy from the braking system into electricity for the battery pack. This is used to power a variety of electrical components.

NHTSA says an eTorque engine replaces the alternator with a 48-volt battery-powered belt drive and a motor generator. The motor generator provides extra torque to the crankshaft during gear changes.

The motor generator also uses the 48-volt battery pack to increase torque.

Many of the Jeep and Ram complaints say the engines died while driving at slow speeds, then shift into PARK and engage the parking brakes.

Owners complain about illuminated warning lights and battery fault symbols on the dashboards. And some Jeep and Ram owners allege there are low voltage problems and they couldn't restart the vehicles.

In April 2023, Chrysler recalled about 134,000 model year 2021 Ram 1500 trucks equipped with 5.7L eTorque engines because the trucks were stalling. There was allegedly a defect in the powertrain control module software which caused an incorrect fuel mixture problem in the engine.

NHTSA contacted FCA about the Jeep and Ram eTorque problems, but the automaker reviewed the complaints and concluded:

“[T]he loss of motive power was likely not caused by an over rich fuel condition (as outlined in recall 23V-265), but rather some other cause (e.g., an electrical concern that causes the engine to shut down).”

The investigation has been opened to determine the cause of the Jeep and Ram stalling engines and if other models may be affected.