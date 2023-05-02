Ram 1500 5.7L eTorque Recall Issued For Stalling

FCA recalls 134,000 Ram 1500 trucks at risk of stalled engines from software problems.

May 2, 2023 — A Ram 1500 5.7L eTorque recall involves 134,000 trucks equipped with 5.7L eTorque engines.

Fiat Chrysler says the 2021 Ram 1500 trucks may have powertrain control module software that may cause an incorrect fuel mixture condition in the engines.

This can cause the truck to suddenly stall.

In January, FCA opened an investigation into a Ram 1500 equipped with the 5.7L eTorque engine that had stalled while driving. Engineers looked at stall patterns and the history of the truck, and FCA determined the stall was caused by software.

"As of March 30, 2023, FCA US is aware of 206 customer records, 636 warranty claims, and 53 field reports potentially related to this issue for all markets with dates of receipt ranging from October 8, 2020, through March 28, 2023. As of March 30, 2023, FCA US is aware of one accident and zero injuries potentially related to this issue for all markets." — Chrysler

Chrysler expects to mail Ram 1500 recall letters June 2, 2023, and dealers will update the powertrain control module software.

Ram truck owners may call FCA at 800-853-1403 and ask about recall number 37A.