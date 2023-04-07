Honda CR-V Frame Rust Recall Affects Salt-Belt States

Honda recalls 564,000 CR-V SUVs because the frames can corrode and rust in salt-belt states.

April 6, 2023 — A Honda CR-V frame rust recall affects nearly 564,000 SUVs, but only in states where road salt is used during winter months.

According to Honda, the recalled 2007-2011 Honda CR-V SUVs include those that were sold or ever registered in these areas:

Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Washington D.C. and Wisconsin.

Road salt can cause the CR-V frame to corrode and rust and cause the rear trailing arm to detach. This can make it difficult to control the CR-V which can cause the vehicle to go out of control.

"In salt-belt states where de-icing agents are used to maintain the roadway, the de-icing agents, along with mud and water, could enter the rear frame through drainage/positioning holes when the vehicle is driven through flooded areas or puddles at high speeds." — Honda CR-V frame rust recall

In January 2019, Honda informed the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration about a rear frame corrosion recall in Canada for 2007-2011 CR-Vs.

Honda says it studied the Northeast region of the U.S. and determined the rate of CR-V rear frame rust would not affect the structural integrity for the useful life of the SUVs. Honda believed this because there were "fewer unpaved roads and lower sand/salt usage in the region as compared to Canada."

But Honda began receiving reports of corroded CR-V frames in the U.S. and repurchased a vehicle in July 2019 to investigate the problem.

The automaker determined the frame corrosion rate was equal to the Canadian rate, but only for U.S. salt-belt states.

As of March 23, 2023, Honda has received 61 CR-V frame rust complaints from the U.S. between September 2018 through March 2023, but no reports of fatalities or injuries.

Honda CR-V frame rust recall letters are expected to be mailed May 8, 2023. Honda dealers will possibly install support braces to the SUVs if needed. However, Honda may offer to repurchase the CR-V if the frame rust is beyond repair.

For each 2007-2011 CR-V, a dealer will inspect the rear frame for corrosion and determine what to do based on the ability to remove the rear trailing arm bolt.

If the rear trailing arm bolt can be removed, the dealer will attach a support brace to the rear frame which will lower the risk of a severe crash if the trailing arm fails.

Should the trailing arm bolt fall off with the trailing arm held on by the bracket, the dealer will repair the frame or offer to repurchase the CR-V.

If the rear trailing arm bolt cannot be removed, the dealer will repair the frame or offer to repurchase the Honda CR-V.

Honda CR-V owners who had to pay for frame rust repairs should ask Honda for reimbursement.

Honda CR-V owners may contact Honda at 888-234-2138 and ask about frame corrosion recall number XDZ.