Recall: Brake Pedals Can Detach in Alfa Romeo Cars

Chrysler recalls 2,100 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Alfa Romeo Stelvio vehicles.

December 23, 2024 — Alfa Romeo drivers should be on the lookout for loose brake pedals before they detach and leave drivers with only the parking brakes to stop the vehicles.

A recall of about 2,100 model year 2019-2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Alfa Romeo Stelvio vehicles has been issued for just such a possibility.

According to Fiat Chrysler, the fastener that connects the brake pedal and the brake booster may allow the brake pedal to detach from the brake booster.

"Due to a misaligned screwing station, there is a possibility of a loosened connection between the piston and push rod that connects the brake pedal to the brake booster." — Chrysler

According to Chrysler, the mechanical coupling of the brake pedal and brake booster is not guaranteed if a complete separation of the piston and push rod occurs. A driver will have no choice but to try to stop the vehicle by using the electronic parking brake switch.

A loose brake pedal is a warning sign, as is abnormal noise.

The faulty components are supplied by Continental Automotive Systems.

About 80 of the cars are recalled in Canada.

FCA dealers will repair the brake components or replace the brake boosters once Alfa Romeo Giulia and Alfa Romeo Stelvio recall letters are mailed February 7, 2025.

Concerned Alfa Romeo owners should call 800-853-1403. The Alfa Romeo brake pedal recall is E0B.

A separate recall involves more than 100 Mopar anti-lock brake control units with part numbers 68473794AA, 68473795AA, 68505330AA and 68472901AA.

Dealers will inspect and repair or replace the brake boosters, and brake boosters that have not been installed on a vehicle will be repurchased.

Owners can call 800-853-1403 and ask about recall number E1B.