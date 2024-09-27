Subaru Driver-Side Mirror Vibrations Cause Texas Lawsuit

Texas driver says 2024 Subaru Crosstrek and Subaru Ascent vehicles in Texas have mirror problems.

September 26, 2024 — Subaru driver-side mirror vibrations have caused a Texas class action lawsuit which alleges 2024 Subaru Crosstrek or 2024 Subaru Ascent mirrors vibrate and shake to the point drivers cannot see surrounding traffic.

The Subaru mirror vibration class action lawsuit includes:

"All persons or entities who purchased or leased any 2024 Subaru Crosstrek or 2024 Subaru Ascent vehicle in the State of Texas."

According to the lawsuit, the driver-side mirror vibrates due to "deficient materials used to make the mirror housing itself and/or a deficiency in the structure of the mirror housing."

Subaru Driver-Side Mirror Lawsuit

Texas plaintiff Katelyn Robinson purchased a new 2024 Subaru Crosstrek but soon realized the driver's side mirror vibrated and shook while driving. This caused the image in the mirror to appear blurred which caused her to have trouble seeing the traffic.

Within a month she took the Subaru Crosstrek to a dealership to complain about the mirror vibration.

Dealer technicians inspected the Subaru Crosstrek and ordered a replacement driver-side mirror.

Ms. Robinson returned her vehicle to the Subaru dealer in August 2024 after she was told the replacement driver-side mirror had arrived. Subaru verified the complaint about mirror vibration and replaced the Crosstrek driver-side mirror assembly.

But according to the class action lawsuit, the Subaru driver-side mirror vibration continued.

The plaintiff returned her Crosstrek to a dealership and again complained about the driver-side mirror vibration, but the lawsuit alleges the Subaru dealer said nothing more could be done.

At this point the plaintiff filed the Subaru class action lawsuit for more than $5 million.

The Subaru driver-side mirror class action lawsuit references a December 2015 technical service bulletin (TSB 12-195-15) Subaru issued to dealerships about door mirror problems.

"Should you receive a customer concern of vibration or looseness in either of the door mirrors, a design change has been made to the 3 mirror head mounting holes in the mounting base. In addition, a new retaining bolt and tightening torque specification are now used to secure the mirror head to the mounting base. This bulletin provides a procedure for repairing the existing mirror assembly by replacing the three mounting screws with updated fasteners." — TSB 12-195-15

However, there has been no TSB for 2024 Subaru Crosstreks and 2024 Subaru Ascents in Texas.

The lawsuit further alleges defective vibrating and shaking driver-side mirrors are replaced with the same defective Subaru mirrors.

And as repeated in every automotive class action lawsuit, the plaintiff says she and "class members would not have purchased the Class Vehicles or would have paid substantially less for them" if Subaru would have warned them about the vibrating mirrors.

Though the class action alleges Subaru "has long known that its driver-side mirrors will vibrate due to defective mounting," the plaintiff contends the automaker has "actively concealed the Mirror Defect from its customers."

The plaintiff also insists Subaru learned about the mirror vibration problems because of the high number of replacement driver-side mirrors ordered by Subaru. But the plaintiff doesn't say what that number is.

Subaru hasn't issued a mirror recall and the plaintiff says there have been no bulletins issued to dealerships about the vibrating mirrors. Subaru has also allegedly not offered to reimburse 2024 Subaru Crosstrek and 2024 Subaru Ascent owners in Texas for expenses related to mirror vibrations.

The Subaru driver-side mirror vibration class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey: Katelyn Robinson v. Subaru of America, Inc.

The plaintiff is represented by Lemberg Law, LLC.