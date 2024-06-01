Tesla Canada Recalls 110,000 Vehicles Due to Software Update Mistakes

Tesla Canada says a previous software update caused problems with warning indicators.

June 1, 2024 — Tesla Canada has recalled nearly 110,000 vehicles because a previous over-the-air (OTA) software update could cause the vehicles not to display the correct visual warning indicators when there are problems with the brake systems or when the parking brakes are applied.

The Tesla Canada recall includes these models:

2018-2024 Tesla Model 3

2012-2024 Tesla Model S

2016-2024 Tesla Model X

2020-2024 Tesla Model Y

Transport Canada says the BRAKE, PARK, and antilock brake system (ABS) visual indicators will display as text instead of symbols.

However, Canadian regulations require visual warnings to use common symbols instead of words. This allegedly helps to avoid driver confusion.

Tesla says it will notify Canadian owners by email and the automaker has released an over-the-air software update to fix the problem.

Tesla Canada says an owner doesn't need to do anything if their vehicle has software release 2024.3.25, 2024.14.5 or a release later than 2024.14.5.

Canadian owners may call Tesla Canada at 877-798-3752.