Tesla Cybertrucks Recalled Due to Drive Inverter Problems

Tesla recalls Cybertrucks after complaints of trucks losing power to the wheels.

November 14, 2024 — A 2024 Tesla Cybertruck recall involves more than 2,400 trucks at risk of losing power to the wheels because of faults in the drive inverters.

Tesla opened an investigation in August after a complaint about a 2024 Cybertruck which lost power to the wheels.

In October, engineers determined the drive inverters were failing at increased rates.

Cybertruck drivers will receive warnings to pull off the roads if the inverter problems occur.

The automaker has received five warranty claims but no crash or injury reports.

Beginning around December 9, 2024, Tesla will replace the Cybertruck drive inverters. However, Cybertruck recall letters won't be mailed until January 2025.

Tesla Cybertruck owners with questions should call 877-798-3752 and refer to drive inverter recall number SB-24-40-009.