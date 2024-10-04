Tesla Cybertrucks Recalled Over Rearview Camera Image Failures

More than 27,000 Cybertrucks are recalled, but no need for owners to do anything.

October 4, 2024 — A Tesla Cybertruck recall includes more than 27,000 electric trucks equipped with rearview cameras that may cause delayed camera images after the trucks are shifted into REVERSE.

The camera image failure is a violation of federal safety standards.

"On certain affected vehicles, under certain conditions, the vehicle system (including the rearview image) may not complete a shutdown process before the system is commanded to boot-up. If the driver starts a backing event before the vehicle system completes its shut down and boot-up, the rearview image may not display within two seconds of placing the vehicle in reverse asrequired by FMVSS 111, S6.2.3." — Tesla

As of September 25, 2024, Tesla knew of 45 warranty claims and four field reports, but there had been no reports of crashes or injuries.

Tesla has already fixed the camera image problem with over-the-air software updates issued September 19. Tesla says Cybertruck owners won't need to do more.

Cybertruck owners will receive rearview camera recall letters at the end of November 2024.

Tesla may be contacted at 877-798-3752, and Cybertruck owners should ask about rearview camera recall number SB-24-00-016.