Tesla Full Self-Driving (FSD) Crashes Investigated After Fatality

2021 Tesla Model Y crash killed a pedestrian during a crash in reduced visibility conditions.

October 27, 2024 — Tesla Full Self-Driving (FSD) crashes are under investigation following four crashes while the partial automation systems were engaged.

One of those crashes involved a 2021 Tesla Model Y which killed a pedestrian.

About 2.4 million of these vehicles are included in the Tesla FSD crash investigation:

2016-2024 Tesla Model S

2016-2024 Tesla Model X

2017-2024 Tesla Model 3

2020-2024 Tesla Model Y

2023-2024 Tesla Cybertruck

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found the reports under the Standing General Order (SGO) which collects incidents that involve automated driving technologies.

According to NHTSA, Tesla calls its FSD as "a partial driving automation system" in FSD-Beta or FSD-Supervised modes available as optional systems.

The Tesla crashes occurred during reduced road visibility conditions caused by sun glare, fog or airborne dust.

While the 2021 Tesla Model Y FSD crash killed a pedestrian, another separate crash report said a person was injured.

Below are the Standing General Order report numbers and the Tesla models involved:

13781-8004 / 2021 Tesla Model Y (Fatality)

13781-7181 / 2022 Tesla Model 3

13781-7381 / 2019 Tesla Model 3

13781-7767 / 2022 Tesla Model 3

The government has opened the Tesla FSD crash investigation to look at the engineering used to respond to reduced road visibility and if there have been more than the four incidents NHTSA is aware of.

Regulators also want to know of any "updates or modifications from Tesla to the FSD system that may affect the performance of FSD in reduced roadway visibility conditions. In particular, this review will assess the timing, purpose, and capabilities of any such updates, as well as Tesla’s assessment of their safety impact."

CarComplaints.com will update our website with results of the Tesla FSD crash investigation.