Tesla Hood Latch Recall Affects 1.8 Million Vehicles

Tesla recalls 2021-2024 Model 3, Model S, Model X and 2020-2024 Model Y vehicles.

July 30, 2024 — A Tesla hood recall involves more than 1.8 millions vehicles because the hood latch assemblies may not detect if the hoods are unlatched after the hoods were opened.

Recalled are 2021-2024 Model 3, Model S, Model X and 2020-2024 Model Y vehicles.

A driver who shifts into DRIVE won't be warned the hood is unlatched.

Tesla began receiving hood complaints in March from Model 3 and Model Y owners in China.

Engineers found latch switch deformation, but for an unknown reason the problem seems to be worse in China than the U.S. and Europe.

In the U.S., only three warranty claims or field reports have been reported, but there have been no crashes or injuries related to the hoods.

Tesla hood recall letters will be mailed September 24, 2024, but the automaker has already released an over-the-air (OTA) software update.

Beginning on June 18, 2024, the recalled vehicles received over-the-air software updates with firmware release 2024.20.3.

Tesla owners may call 877-798-3752 and refer to recall number SB-24-00-012.