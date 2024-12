Tesla says 27 vehicles are equipped with seatbacks that may fail in crash impacts.

December 3, 2024 — Tesla is recalling 27 model year 2024 Model Y vehicles because the welds attaching the seat recliner mechanisms to the front seatbacks may fail.

This can be a problem with the stability of an occupant in a crash.

Tesla expects to mail recall letters January 21, 2025, and Tesla service centers will replace the seat assemblies.

Tesla Model Y owners may call 877-798-3752 and refer to recall number SB-24-13-004.