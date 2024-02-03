Tesla Recalls 2.2 Million Model S, Model X, Model 3, Model Y and Cybertruck Vehicles

Tesla vehicles have instrument panel text font size letters that are too small.

February 3, 2024 — Nearly 2.2 million Tesla vehicles are recalled because the instrument panel text size may not be correct.

The recalled 2012-2023 Tesla Model S, 2016-2024 Model X, 2017-2023 Model 3, 2019-2024 Model Y and 2024 Tesla Cybertruck vehicles violate federal safety standards.

Seems there is an incorrect and correct font size that should be displayed on the instrument panel for the brake, park and antilock brake system warning lights.

Specifically, the warning indicator letter font size is smaller than 3.2 mm, or 1/8 inch.

Safety regulators were performing a routine compliance audit involving a 2023 Tesla Model Y when the instrument panel letter font size problem was discovered.

As of January 24, 2024, Tesla identified three warranty claims but was not aware of any crashes or injuries.

The recalled Tesla vehicles will receive over-the-air software updates which began deploying to vehicles in January and will continue through February. The update will increase the letter font size on the instrument panel warning indicators.

Tesla owner recall letters are expected to be mailed March 30, 2024.

Tesla owners with questions should call 877-798-3752 and use recall number SB-24-00-003.