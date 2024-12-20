Tesla Recalls 694,000 Vehicles Over Tire Pressure Warning Lights

Tesla recalls Cybertruck, Model 3 and Model Y vehicles which have already been fixed.

December 20, 2024 — Tesla has recalled more than 694,000 vehicles for problems with the tire pressure monitoring system warning lights.

Owners will be officially notified of the recall in February 2025, but Tesla says all the vehicles have already been repaired.

The tire monitoring recall involves 2024 Tesla Cybertruck, 2017-2025 Tesla Model 3 and 2020-2025 Tesla Model Y vehicles.

The recall was issued because the TPMS warning lights might not remain illuminated between drive cycles.

There have been no crashes or injuries, but Tesla is aware of any least 76 warranty claims and one field report about the TPMS warning lights.

Tesla began sending over-the-air software updates on November 12. No further action is needed from a Tesla owner once the vehicle is equipped with software release 2024.38.7 or a later release.

With questions, Tesla owners may call 877-798-3752 and refer to tire pressure monitoring system recall number SB-24-00-018.