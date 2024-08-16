Tesla Suspension Fore Link Failure Investigation Closed

Fore link part numbers 1041570-00-A and 1041575-00-A at risk of failures.

August 16, 2024 — A Tesla suspension fore link investigation opened nearly four years ago has now been closed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration based on actions by Tesla.

In November 2020, NHTSA opened the investigation following 43 complaints about front suspension fore link failures, both left and right.

Included in the investigation are 2015-2017 Tesla Model S and 2016-2017 Tesla Model X vehicles.

NHTSA found 426 reports of fore link failures involving part numbers 1041570-00-A or 1041575-00-A. No vehicles lost control, but one minor crash was reported.

According to safety regulators, most of the Tesla suspension fore link failures occurred between one to 15 mph in driveways or parking lots. Eight drivers said the fore links failed at more than 40 mph.

However, drivers were able to control the vehicles.

NHTSA also learned consumer satisfaction bulletin SB-17-31-001 was issued by Tesla in February 2017 to replace the fore links on certain vehicles. But 75% of the fore link failures occurred on Tesla vehicles that were not included in the satisfaction bulletin.

NHTSA recommends Tesla expand bulletin SB-17-31-001 to include all vehicles equipped with 1041570-00-A and 1041575-00-A fore links.

Though the investigation is closed, NHTSA may reopen the probe if necessary.