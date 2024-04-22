Tesla Warranty Lawsuit: 'Battery Fuse Requires Replacement Soon'

Tesla Model S owner files class action lawsuit alleging Tesla refuses to honor battery warranty.

April 22, 2024 — A Tesla battery warranty lawsuit has been filed after a Tesla Model S owner received a warning message which said, “battery fuse requires replacement soon.”

According to the battery warranty class action lawsuit, Tesla misrepresented and falsely advertised the battery warranty to the plaintiff and other customers by failing to disclose in either its advertisements or the contract itself that Tesla allegedly would not honor the warranty.

The Tesla battery warranty class action lawsuit includes:

"All consumers, who, between the applicable statute of limitations and the present, purchased Defendant’s Class Products, namely used items on which Defendant makes statements that it will honor any manufacturer warranty."

The California plaintiff filed the class action for more than $5 million after Tesla allegedly refused to replace the battery fuse under warranty.

Plaintiff Ari Schwartz owns a used 2016 Tesla Model S with a battery warranty that allegedly expired February 19, 2024.

The plaintiff says his Tesla indicated a “battery fuse requires replacement soon” message in February 2023. The 2016 Model S was repaired by Tesla for free under the warranty.

But in July 2023, another “battery fuse requires replacement soon” message appeared, but this time the Tesla service center allegedly refused to replace the fuse unless the plaintiff paid for it.

The lawsuit alleges Tesla refused to honor its battery warranty.

The lawsuit says the Model S battery warranty does have limitations:

Eight years or 150,000 miles, whichever comes first, with minimum 70% retention of battery capacity.

Loss of battery energy or power over time or resulting from battery usage.

Vehicle damage caused by normal wear and tear, abuse or misuse, negligence, accident, improper maintenance, operation or storage.

Failure to take the vehicle or to make repairs or services recommended by a Tesla Service center upon discovery of a defect covered by the warranty.

Accidents or collisions.

Using the vehicle as a stationary power source.

And environmental disasters and acts of God.

According to the Tesla battery warranty lawsuit, the automaker has no intention of honoring the warranties, especially relating to a “battery fuse requires replacement soon” warning.

The Tesla battery warranty class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California: Ari Schwartz v. Tesla, Inc., et al.

The plaintiff is represented by the Law Offices of Todd M. Friedman, P.C.