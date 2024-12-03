Toyota Door Lock Actuator Problems Cause Lawsuit

Toyota door lock actuator recall allegedly should have been issued long ago.

December 2, 2024 — Toyota door lock actuator problems have caused a class action lawsuit which includes these models.

2010–2024 Toyota 4Runner

2013–Present Toyota RAV4

2014–Present Toyota Highlander

2010–2022 Toyota Prius

2007–Present Toyota Tundra

2012–2024 Toyota Camry

2012–2024 Toyota Camry Hybrid

2014–Present Toyota Corolla

2005–2023 Toyota Tacoma

2007–2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser

The door lock actuator allegedly stops working which prevents the door from locking or unlocking when using the remote key fob or the interior power door locks.

Texas plaintiff Paul Flick purchased a used 2012 Toyota 4Runner in 2015, but he said Toyota didn't warn him about the alleged door lock actuator problem.

In 2020, the plaintiff noticed the front driver's side door lock would not automatically lock and unlock when he attempted to lock and unlock the doors using the key fob. The plaintiff also asserts the alarm system did not activate when he tried to lock the doors using the fob.

He says this problem occurred both when using the fob to remotely lock and unlock the doors, and also when using the interior power door locking switches. According to the plaintiff, he could lock and unlock the doors only when using the key.

In August or September 2020, the plaintiff took his Toyota to a dealer and a dealer technician said the door lock actuator had failed. The dealership said replacement was more than $1,000, so the plaintiff "personally replaced the front-driver door actuator for a cost of approximately $32.03 and paid $100.00 for labor/installation."

The lawsuit doesn't explain why the plaintiff waited four years to file his class action lawsuit for more than $5 million.

The class action follows a nearly identical Toyota door lock actuator class action which had already been filed a few weeks ago for customers nationwide, even including the same models, and filed in the same Texas court.

The door lock actuators are manufactured by AISIN Corp., and if Toyota does replace the door lock actuator during the express warranty period, Toyota allegedly only warrants the newly-replaced door actuator for a period of one year.

"Toyota has not recalled the Class Vehicles to repair the Door Actuator Defect, offered its customers a suitable repair or replacement free of charge, or offered to reimburse its customers who have incurred out-of-pocket expenses to repair the defect." — Toyota door lock actuator lawsuit

The Toyota door lock actuator lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas (Sherman Division): Paul Flick v. Toyota Motor Corporation, et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Carter Arnett PLLC.