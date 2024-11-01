Toyota Tacoma Transmission Problems Cause Lawsuit

Class action filed days after Toyota agreed to replace 2024 Toyota Tacoma transmissions for free.

November 1, 2024 — A Toyota Tacoma transmission class action lawsuit has been filed four days after Toyota announced it was replacing the transmissions and torque converters for free in 2024 models.

The lawsuit includes 2024 or newer Toyota Tacoma trucks equipped with either 8-speed automatic transmissions or 8-speed automatic hybrid transmissions.

According to the class action lawsuit, the Toyota Tacoma transmissions fail to shift into gear, engage harshly, enter limp mode and damage to the transmissions cause the Tacoma transmissions to fail.

The class action was filed days after Toyota announced Toyota Tacoma T-SB-0076-24 to replace the automatic transmissions and torque converters for free. But the truck owner who sued asserts the replacements mean nothing because the replacement transmissions are as defective as the originals.

California plaintiff Abdul Syed owns a 2024 Toyota Tacoma which he says had transmission problems shortly after his purchase. The plaintiff says his truck "experienced a harsh downshift and jerking between gears."

"Upon accelerating from the stop, there was a noticeable delay in acceleration, harsh engagement of the drive gears, and a jolt, as if the vehicle surged forward unexpectedly." — Toyota Tacoma transmission lawsuit

The plaintiff contends the transmission "continues to exhibit further issues with abrupt, forceful engagement of gears, jerking, lurching, and delayed acceleration."

Although he filed the class action for more than $5 million and claims the transmission problem exposes him to "an increased risk of severe injury or death," he doesn't allege he had a dealership or any mechanic inspect the Tacoma.

The plaintiff also references the Toyota Tacoma T-SB-0076-24 free transmission replacement program in the lawsuit, but he claims his "2024 Tacoma is not subject to any technical service bulletins, special service campaigns, or recalls for the Transmission Defect."

According to the class action lawsuit, the 2024 Toyota Tacoma trucks are equipped with Aisin-Toyota AL80E, AL80F or L580F 8-speed automatic transmissions that are all defective.

In July, Toyota issued Tech Tip T-TT-0758-24 to dealerships titled, “Torque Converter Required During Transmission Replacement with Debris” for 2024 Tacoma trucks.

“When replacing the transmission, if debris is found in the pan, it is required to also replace the torque converter. If the torque converter is not replaced, then the remaining debris may be introduced into the replacement transmission . . . Replace the torque converter and transmission using the appropriate repair manual.” — Tech Tip T-TT-0758-24

The plaintiff argues Toyota knew in 2016 the 2024 Tacoma transmissions were defective but "actively concealed and continues to conceal the true nature and extent" of the transmission problems.

And as stated in every automotive class action lawsuit:

"Had Plaintiff and the other Class Members known about the Transmission Defect, they would not have purchased or leased the Class Vehicles or would have paid substantially less for them."

The Tacoma transmission lawsuit also alleges owners of the 2024 trucks are "(1) out-of-pocket expenses for repair of the Transmission Defect; (2) costs for future repairs or replacements; (3) sale of their vehicle at a loss; (4) diminished value of their vehicles; and/or (5) the price premium attributable to the purported safety and reliability of the Class Vehicles."

The Toyota Tacoma transmission class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California (Eastern Division): Abdul Syed v. Toyota Motor Sales U.S.A., et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Blood Hurst & O'Reardon, LLP, Beasley, Allen, Crow, Methvin, Portis & Miles, P.C.