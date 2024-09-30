Toyota Tacoma Transmission Problems: T-SB-0076-24 Issued

— Toyota Tacoma transmission problems have caused technical service bulletin (TSB) T-SB-0076-24 for certain 2024 Toyota Tacoma trucks that need their automatic transmissions and torque converters replaced for free.
According to Toyota, certain 2024 Tacomas may illuminate warning lights which will set one or more of these diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs):
- P07407F — Torque Converter Clutch Actuator Stuck Off
- P079571 — Pressure Control Solenoid "C" Actuator Stuck
- PO8BA71 — Pressure Control Solenoid "L" Actuator Stuck
- P271371 — Pressure Control Solenoid "D" Actuator Stuck
- P280771 — Pressure Control Solenoid "G" Actuator Stuck
- P281671 — Pressure Control Solenoid "H" Actuator Stuck
Toyota says the TSB does not apply if none of the above DTCs are present, even if malfunction warning lights are activated.
Toyota Tacoma T-SB-0076-24 applies to trucks produced before the following production change effective VINs for 2-wheel-drive and 4-wheel-drive trucks built in Mexico.
- 3TYJBAFN#RT012286
- 3TYKBSFN#RT012286
- 3TYLBSFN#RT012286
- 3TYJDAHN#RT008161
- 3TYKDSHN#RT008161
- 3TYJBAJN#RT041 152
- STYLESJN#RT041152
- 3TYLBSJN#RT041152
- 3TYKESJN#RT041152
- STYKBSJN#RT041152
- 3STYJDAKN#RT004285
- 3TYLDSKN#RT004285
- 3TMKB5FN#RM043849
- S3TMLBSFN#RM043849
- S3TMLBSJN#RMO11196
The transmission and torque converter replacements and dealer labor will be covered because the truck is under its 60 month / 60,000 mile Toyota powertrain warranty.
This current TSB applies only to 2024 Toyota Tacoma trucks equipped with automatic transmissions.
Toyota Tacoma owners with questions should call their dealerships.