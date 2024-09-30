Toyota Tacoma Transmission Problems: T-SB-0076-24 Issued

Some 2024 Toyota Tacoma trucks will receive new transmissions and torque converters.

September 30, 2024 — Toyota Tacoma transmission problems have caused technical service bulletin (TSB) T-SB-0076-24 for certain 2024 Toyota Tacoma trucks that need their automatic transmissions and torque converters replaced for free.

According to Toyota, certain 2024 Tacomas may illuminate warning lights which will set one or more of these diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs):

P07407F — Torque Converter Clutch Actuator Stuck Off

P079571 — Pressure Control Solenoid "C" Actuator Stuck

PO8BA71 — Pressure Control Solenoid "L" Actuator Stuck

P271371 — Pressure Control Solenoid "D" Actuator Stuck

P280771 — Pressure Control Solenoid "G" Actuator Stuck

P281671 — Pressure Control Solenoid "H" Actuator Stuck

Toyota says the TSB does not apply if none of the above DTCs are present, even if malfunction warning lights are activated.

Toyota Tacoma T-SB-0076-24 applies to trucks produced before the following production change effective VINs for 2-wheel-drive and 4-wheel-drive trucks built in Mexico.

3TYJBAFN#RT012286

3TYKBSFN#RT012286

3TYLBSFN#RT012286

3TYJDAHN#RT008161

3TYKDSHN#RT008161

3TYJBAJN#RT041 152

STYLESJN#RT041152

3TYLBSJN#RT041152

3TYKESJN#RT041152

STYKBSJN#RT041152

3STYJDAKN#RT004285

3TYLDSKN#RT004285

3TMKB5FN#RM043849

S3TMLBSFN#RM043849

S3TMLBSJN#RMO11196

The transmission and torque converter replacements and dealer labor will be covered because the truck is under its 60 month / 60,000 mile Toyota powertrain warranty.

This current TSB applies only to 2024 Toyota Tacoma trucks equipped with automatic transmissions.

Toyota Tacoma owners with questions should call their dealerships.