Toyota Tacoma Transmission Problems: T-SB-0094-24 Issued

— Toyota Tacoma transmission replacement technical service bulletin T-SB-0094-24 includes 2024 Toyota Tacoma Hybrid trucks, and this latest TSB cancels T-SB-0076-24 which included only non-hybrid Tacoma trucks.
According to Toyota, T-SB-0094-24 includes 2024 Toyota Tacoma and 2024 Tacoma Hybrid trucks to replace the automatic transmission assembly, torque converter and hybrid module for free.
The replacements in the U.S. are covered under the 60 months or 60,000 miles powertrain warranty.
For Tacoma transmission replacements, Toyota dealers must find at least one of these diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs):
- P07407F – Torque Converter Clutch Actuator Stuck Off
- P074571 – Pressure Control Solenoid “A” Actuator Stuck
- P079571 – Pressure Control Solenoid "C" Actuator Stuck
- P08BA71 – Pressure Control Solenoid "L" Actuator Stuck
- P271371 – Pressure Control Solenoid "D" Actuator Stuck
- P280771 – Pressure Control Solenoid "G" Actuator Stuck
- P281671 – Pressure Control Solenoid "H" Actuator Stuck
Toyota Tacoma drivers will also see warning lights if the transmission problem occurs.
Tacoma T-SB-0094-24 applies to trucks built before these production change effective vehicle identification numbers:
- 3TYJBAFN#RT012286
- 3TYKB5FN#RT012286
- 3TYLB5FN#RT012286
- 3TYJDAHN#RT008161
- 3TYKD5HN#RT008161
- 3TYJBAJN#RT041152
- 3TYLE5JN#RT041152
- 3TYLB5JN#RT041152
- 3TYKE5JN#RT041152
- 3TYKB5JN#RT041152
- 3TYJDAKN#RT004285
- 3TYLD5KN#RT004285
- 3TMKB5FN#RM043849
- 3TMLB5FN#RM043849
- 3TMLB5JN#RM011196
- 3TYLC5LN#RT006367
- 3TYLF5LN#RT006367
Toyota Tacoma T-SB-0094-24 was issued October 14, 2024, and supersedes T-SB-0076-24 which was issued September 9, 2024. Owners should contact their dealerships with questions.