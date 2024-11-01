Toyota Tacoma Transmission Problems: T-SB-0094-24 Issued

Toyota Tacoma T-SB-0094-24 now includes transmissions, torque converters and hybrid modules.

November 1, 2024 — Toyota Tacoma transmission replacement technical service bulletin T-SB-0094-24 includes 2024 Toyota Tacoma Hybrid trucks, and this latest TSB cancels T-SB-0076-24 which included only non-hybrid Tacoma trucks.

According to Toyota, T-SB-0094-24 includes 2024 Toyota Tacoma and 2024 Tacoma Hybrid trucks to replace the automatic transmission assembly, torque converter and hybrid module for free.

The replacements in the U.S. are covered under the 60 months or 60,000 miles powertrain warranty.

For Tacoma transmission replacements, Toyota dealers must find at least one of these diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs):

P07407F – Torque Converter Clutch Actuator Stuck Off

P074571 – Pressure Control Solenoid “A” Actuator Stuck

P079571 – Pressure Control Solenoid "C" Actuator Stuck

P08BA71 – Pressure Control Solenoid "L" Actuator Stuck

P271371 – Pressure Control Solenoid "D" Actuator Stuck

P280771 – Pressure Control Solenoid "G" Actuator Stuck

P281671 – Pressure Control Solenoid "H" Actuator Stuck

Toyota Tacoma drivers will also see warning lights if the transmission problem occurs.

Tacoma T-SB-0094-24 applies to trucks built before these production change effective vehicle identification numbers:

3TYJBAFN#RT012286

3TYKB5FN#RT012286

3TYLB5FN#RT012286

3TYJDAHN#RT008161

3TYKD5HN#RT008161

3TYJBAJN#RT041152

3TYLE5JN#RT041152

3TYLB5JN#RT041152

3TYKE5JN#RT041152

3TYKB5JN#RT041152

3TYJDAKN#RT004285

3TYLD5KN#RT004285

3TMKB5FN#RM043849

3TMLB5FN#RM043849

3TMLB5JN#RM011196

3TYLC5LN#RT006367

3TYLF5LN#RT006367

Toyota Tacoma T-SB-0094-24 was issued October 14, 2024, and supersedes T-SB-0076-24 which was issued September 9, 2024. Owners should contact their dealerships with questions.