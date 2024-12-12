Toyota Tundra Engine Recall Lawsuit Filed as Class Action

Toyota class action lawsuit filed months after Toyota said it was replacing the V35A engines.

December 12, 2024 — A Toyota Tundra engine recall lawsuit alleges actions by the automaker won't repair the trucks and the recall does not include all affected vehicles.

According to the class action lawsuit, 2022-2024 Toyota Tundra and Toyota Tundra Hybrid trucks are equipped with engines that can fail due to debris inside the V35A engines.

The Tundra engine lawsuit was filed months after Toyota announced a recall to replace the V35A engines for free in 2022-2023 Toyota Tundra trucks.

Toyota issued the Tundra engine recall because the main bearings can fail from machining debris left in the V35A engines. Machining debris wasn't cleaned from the Tundra V35A engines during manufacturing.

A Toyota Tundra driver may hear the engine knocking and the engine may stall and fail if debris sticks to the bearings while the V35A engine is running.

Toyota says the Tundra engine replacements will occur in four phases beginning in December as dealerships are provided all the engines, parts and tools for the job.

According to the Tundra engine recall class action lawsuit, the trucks won't accelerate when the driver applies the accelerator pedal. The three Toyota customers who sued assert there is a delay before the truck accelerates forward, making driving a danger to all.

The Tundra class action lawsuit mentions the engine recall for 2022-2023 Toyota Tundra trucks. But the lawsuit claims the engine replacements aren't good enough.

"Setting aside the unanswered question as to whether the Engine Defect can be fixed, there are obvious shortcomings in the Recall. It fails to account for other vehicles with substantially similar engine builds which are also experiencing the Engine Defect, e.g., 2024 model year Tundras and Tundra hybrid models." — Toyota Tundra engine recall lawsuit

Toyota says hybrids aren't included in the Tundra engine recall because the engines are not the same.

Truck customers are allegedly stuck driving dangerous vehicles and owners should not be forced to wait for free engine replacements.

The Toyota Tundra engine lawsuit was filed by these three customers:

Tom Daley / Vermont / 2022 Toyota Tundra

Marty Holstien / Oregon / 2022 Toyota Tundra

Terrance Regan / North Carolina / 2024 Toyota Tundra

The Toyota Tundra engine recall lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Vermont: Daley, et al., v. Toyota Motor North America, Inc.

The plaintiffs are represented by The Burlington Law Practice, PLLC, Shub & Johns LLC, and Ahdoot & Wolfson, PC.