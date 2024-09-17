VinFast VF8 Lane Keep Assist Problems Investigated

2023-2024 VinFast VF8 owners complain the Lane Keep Assist systems are dangerous.

September 17, 2024 — VinFast VF8 Lane Keep Assist problems have caused the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to open a federal investigation following 14 complaints about 2023-2024 VF8 SUVs.

More than 3,100 VinFast VF8 vehicles are included in the investigation.

VinFast describes itself as "Vietnam’s first global automotive manufacturer" and offers four models in the U.S.

NHTSA says owners complain about various problems with the Lane Keep Assist systems.

"The lane keeping assistant never worked. Sometimes a car drags to one side of the traffic even when it is going at a speed of 25Mph."

"While driving this vehicle, the steering would take control and pull me to another lane at times. While turning or merging into another lane, it would auto correct and steer me into the lane I’m not steering into causing me from losing control of which direction I’m going into. A hard pull of the steering wheel would try to auto correct."

That VF8 driver also told NHTSA the SUV shut off and lost all power on the freeway.

"They said an update to the car is all is needed. This car is unsafe and needs to be recalled from the road before another injury occurs."

Owner complaints allege the Lane Keep Assist systems malfunction and have problems detecting lanes on the highway, the systems are difficult to override by drivers, and the systems allegedly provide improper steering inputs.

NHTSA's investigation will determine if a safety defect exists and if the VinFast VF8 SUVs should be recalled.

CarComplaints.com will update our website with results of the VinFast Lane Keep Assist investigation.