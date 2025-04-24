Acura MDX Tail Light Recall Expanded

Nearly 153,000 Acura MDX SUVs recalled again for failures of the interior and exterior lights.

April 23, 2025 — An Acura MDX tail light recall involves nearly 153,000 vehicles previously recalled in 2019 for the same problem.

The tail light recall involves 2014-2020 Acura MDX SUVs because water may enter the tailgate lid light assemblies and wiring harnesses.

All kinds of lights can fail on the MDX, including the tailgate lid lights, position lights, license plate lights and the tail lights. The problem will also cause failures of the interior lights.

The lid light assemblies used for the 2019 recall do not sufficiently prevent moisture intrusion into the lid light assemblies. Acura says the problem was caused by an uneven sealing surface which can allow moisture to enter the tailgate lid light assemblies.

According to the Acura MDX recall documents:

"The redesigned assemblies permitted moisture intrusion into the harness entry hole through two new pathways: first, between the gasket and the seal ribs of the lid light; and second, at the interface between the gasket and the dust sealer applied to the vehicle body."

The supplier didn't properly maintain the mold for the lid light assembly which caused gaps between the gasket and the light housing. There were also mistakes removing excess dust sealer on the vehicle body, which can interfere with proper gasket sealing.

Between March 29, 2019, to April 10, 2025, Honda has received 3,871 MDX tail light warranty claims, but no reports of crashes or injuries.

Acura MDX tail light recall letters will be mailed May 27, 2025. Acura dealers will inspect the wiring and install fuse harnesses, replace the lid lights and repair the body dust sealer.

Additionally, Acura will provide five more years of warranty coverage for the lid lights on certain MDX vehicles from the initial recall which had fuse harnesses installed.

Acura MDX owners with questions should call 800-382-2238 and refer to MDX tail light recall number FLI.