Audi Recalls Q5 SUVs After 2,539 Oil Leak Warranty Claims

Audi recalls nearly 90,000 Q5 Quattro and Q5 Sportback Quattro SUVs.

May 11, 2025 — Audi has recalled about 90,000 of its 2022-2024 Q5 Quattro and 2022-2024 Q5 Sportback Quattro SUVs because the cylinder head cover screws may not be tight enough.

This can allow engine oil to leak and increase the risk of a fire.

According to Audi:

"Due to varying tightening torques during the screwing process of the cylinder head cover, a permanently secure screw connection and thus the sealing of the cylinder head cover cannot be guaranteed in all cases."

In May 2023, Audi learned of complaints about Audi Q5 vehicles leaking oil from the cylinder head covers, causing engineers to open an investigation.

Audi found screws with burrs, a problem that occurred during manufacturing. The burrs are enough to cause damage on the cylinder head cover surface of the screw seating area. And it's enough to cause the screws to lose torque and oil to leak.

Audi issued a technical service bulletin to dealers in January 2024 to let dealers know to inspect the cylinder head cover screws and replace any that were loose. However, the automaker continued to monitor the vehicles for oil leaks.

In May 2024 Audi received complaints about engine thermal events from oil leaks, causing engineers to collect the subject engines. Evidence suggests problems with the torque of the cylinder head cover screws.

According to Audi, it has received 2,539 warranty claims about oil leaks and 11 "thermal event" reports. But the automaker estimates only 5% of the vehicles may have loose screws.

Audi dealers will inspect and replace the screws if needed once recall letters are mailed July 8, 2025. Audi Q5 owners may contact Audi at 800-253-2834.

Audi's cylinder head cover screw recall number is 15ZK.